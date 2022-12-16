Dr. Frank Aluisio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aluisio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Aluisio, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Aluisio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Greeensboro3200 Northline Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 545-5000
-
2
Summerfield4430 US Highway 220 N, Summerfield, NC 27358 Directions (336) 545-5004
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aluisio?
Dr Aluisio provides detailed answers to questions and provides excellent care. His staff is always friendly and efficient. A positive environment with great results.
About Dr. Frank Aluisio, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1285635300
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aluisio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aluisio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aluisio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aluisio works at
Dr. Aluisio has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aluisio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Aluisio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aluisio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aluisio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aluisio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.