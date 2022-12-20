Overview

Dr. Frank Albino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Albino works at Center for Plastic Surgery in Annandale, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.