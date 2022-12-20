See All Plastic Surgeons in Annandale, VA
Dr. Frank Albino, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Albino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY|UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp;amp; DENTISTRY|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Albino works at Center for Plastic Surgery in Annandale, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Plastic Surgery
    3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 490, Annandale, VA 22003 (703) 977-4696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Breast Lift Surgery

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator (DIEP) Flap Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Tissue Expansion Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 20, 2022
    I cannot thank Dr. Albino and the Center for Plastic Surgery staff enough for helping me with post-chemo and radiation treatment. I am a Stage 4B Hodgkin’s survivor and required surgery. I am so fortunate to have been referred to Dr. Albino. He is professional, kind, and understanding. I was nervous and insecure, but Dr. Albino alleviated all my concerns. The care I received was excellent. He is truly a talented surgeon. I still cannot believe the way I look, and it is impossible to even tell I had cancer. Having this surgery was the perfect way to close this chapter of my life. I will forever be grateful to Dr. Albino and his staff and cannot recommend them enough.
    Matthew Viau — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Albino, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    13 years of experience
    English
    1801110390
    Education & Certifications

    Georgetown University Hospital|Integrated Residency In Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Albino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albino works at Center for Plastic Surgery in Annandale, VA. View the full address on Dr. Albino’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Albino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

