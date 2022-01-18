Dr. Frank Albers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Albers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Albers, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their residency with IU Health University
Dr. Albers works at
Locations
1
Kidney & Hypertension Center - Cincinnati3219 Clifton Ave Ste 325, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 861-0800
2
Medical Office Building11135 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242 Directions (513) 791-7572
3
Kidney & Hypertension Center200 Medical Center Dr Ste 360, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions (513) 217-5720
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Albers is one of the best doctors I have ever been to see. He is very through and one on one with his patients.
About Dr. Frank Albers, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1598708612
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albers works at
Dr. Albers has seen patients for Acidosis, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Albers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.