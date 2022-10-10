Dr. Frank Alario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Alario, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Alario, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marlboro, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara, Facility De Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Community Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Alario works at
Locations
-
1
Marlboro Office32 N Main St, Marlboro, NJ 07746 Directions (732) 462-4100
-
2
Frank Alario MD & Associates4420 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 357-0889
-
3
Cameron Spine Institute5700 Stirling Rd Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (772) 888-2545Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
F Alario Physician, P.C.545 5th Ave, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 321-0090
-
5
Medical Associates Of Marlboro355 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville, NJ 08721 Directions (732) 269-0001
-
6
Comprehensive Family Health721 Colorado Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 888-2545Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Community Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alario?
Dr Alario always took my health very seriously. Especially when I was diagnosed with NHL. He also cared for my mother and father Bob & Kathy in Bayville NJ. We miss him very much.
About Dr. Frank Alario, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1194740225
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- University Auto De Guadalajara, Facility De Medicine
- Saint Johns University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alario has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alario accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alario works at
Dr. Alario speaks Italian and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Alario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.