Dr. Frank Akwaa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Akwaa works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.