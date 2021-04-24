See All Cardiologists in Springfield, IL
Dr. Frank Aguirre, MD

Cardiology
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Frank Aguirre, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They completed their fellowship with St Louis University Hospital

They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Hospital Sisters Health System
Locations

  1. 1
    619 E Mason St Ste 4, Springfield, IL 62701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 788-0706

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of Staunton
  • Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital
  • HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
  • HSHS St. Francis Hospital
  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Larry Barnhart — Apr 24, 2021
    About Dr. Frank Aguirre, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1265513717
    Education & Certifications

    • St Louis University Hospital
    • Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Medical Center
    • Illinois Benedictine College
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
