Dr. Shu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francy Shu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francy Shu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Shu works at
Locations
UCLA Neurology300 Medical Plz # B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (909) 794-1195
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Dr. Very open minded. Works hard for her patient.
About Dr. Francy Shu, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1437479938
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Shu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shu has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shu.
