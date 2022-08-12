Dr. Francois Dijour, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dijour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francois Dijour, DPM
Overview
Dr. Francois Dijour, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waverly, TN. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center.
Dr. Dijour works at
Locations
-
1
Dickson Medical Associates215 Holly Ln, Waverly, TN 37185 Directions (931) 330-0706
-
2
Dickson Medical Associates2340 Fairview Blvd Ste 100, Fairview, TN 37062 Directions (629) 228-9261
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had minor surgery in the Fairview office Everything went even better than expected! Won’t put it off so long next time
About Dr. Francois Dijour, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1982050217
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine|Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine - Roanoke, VA
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, Virginia
- Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia, PA
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
