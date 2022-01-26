See All Hand Surgeons in Everett, WA
Dr. Franco Russo, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
8 years of experience
Dr. Franco Russo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Russo works at Everett Clinic in Everett, WA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA, Tarzana, CA and Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Everett Clinic Kemp Surgery Center
    3927 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 339-5470
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Robert Fields MD Evan J. Bachner MD
    1220 La Venta Dr Ste 202, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 449-0066
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Tarzana Office
    18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 302, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 466-7770
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Lac-usc Medical Center
    1200 N STATE ST, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 409-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 26, 2022
    Caring surgeon who was increasingly helpful.
    — Jan 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Franco Russo, MD
    About Dr. Franco Russo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518378124
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
