Dr. Franco Recchia, MD
Dr. Franco Recchia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Tennessee Retina PC107 Covey Dr Ste 107, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (629) 219-7934
Tennessee Retina345 23rd Ave N Ste 350, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2507
Tennessee Retina, PC1272 Garrison Dr Ste 306, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 592-2685
Tennessee Retina, PC1332 Andrea St, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (615) 703-2506
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- William Beaumont Hospital, University of Pennsylvania
- Wills Eye Hospital
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Recchia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Recchia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Recchia has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Recchia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Recchia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Recchia.
