Overview

Dr. Franco Policaro, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Sistersville, WV. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Policaro works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Sistersville, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.