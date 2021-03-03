Dr. Franco Musio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franco Musio, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Franco Musio, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Nephrology Associates of Northern Virginia13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 135, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 961-0488Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Fairfax8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 961-0488
Sterling46396 Benedict Dr Ste 220, Sterling, VA 20164 Directions (703) 961-0488
Springfield8350 Traford Ln Ste A, Springfield, VA 22152 Directions (703) 961-0488
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Dr. Musio is one of several doctors who saved my life. I have amyloidosis, a blood disorder that can be hard to diagnose. He did the right tests and helped me get to the right specialists. He is easy to talk with, hard working, and very kind.
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Brook Army Med Center
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Internal Medicine
