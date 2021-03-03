Overview

Dr. Franco Musio, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Musio works at Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Sterling, VA and Springfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Chronic Glomerulonephritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.