Dr. Franco Demonte, MD
Dr. Franco Demonte, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO.
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He is an outstanding Neurosurgeon who explains risks, benefits and alternatives to you and does not pressure you. He is well regarded among his colleagues and twice that he has operated on me, I have had great experiences with him and his great team. I have been his patient for 8 years and I come from a medical ( Cardiology) background myself. His hospital also is the world best cancer treatment center.
About Dr. Franco Demonte, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1063518819
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Demonte has seen patients for Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demonte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
