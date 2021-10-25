See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Franco M Coniglione, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Franco M Coniglione, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Coniglione works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside
    3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Hip Fracture

Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 25, 2021
    Oct 25, 2021
Went to Carilion Roanoke Memorial emergency on 9/30 for a broken tibea-fibula where surgery was set up the following morning with Dr. Coniglione. He came in and explained briefly what they were going to do and then I woke up in my room. The next day, I was disappointed in my "all day", disorganized discharge process as I had not received any real follow up on my surgery and given few instructions or timeline concerning my recovery - only a number to call to schedule a follow up appointment. When I arrived at the Riverside Circle offices that day, my appointment was flawless. Staff were friendly and efficient. My nurse was great and then Dr. Coniglione came in and I thought he would probably give me a quick once over and turn me back over to the nurse. I was wrong! He took over, cleaned my wound, redressed it, answered all the questions my wife and I had, and showed real compassion. His demeanor really relieved much of the anxiety that had been building and I can't thank him enough.
Timothy Hale — Oct 25, 2021
    Timothy Hale — Oct 25, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Franco M Coniglione, DO
    About Dr. Franco M Coniglione, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801008842
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Franco M Coniglione, DO is accepting new patients.

    Dr. Coniglione has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coniglione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Coniglione works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA.

    Dr. Coniglione has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture, and more.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Coniglione. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coniglione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coniglione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

