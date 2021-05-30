Dr. Franco Campanella, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campanella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franco Campanella, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Franco Campanella, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Campanella works at
Locations
-
1
NorthShore University HealthSystem1000 Central St Ste 880, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2570
-
2
Hanho Kim MD2740 W Foster Ave Ste 412, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 989-5571
-
3
Northshore Integrated Pain Center - Glenview2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-2570
-
4
Swedish Covenant Hospital5115 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 271-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Franco was one of the best persons I have ever met He was very patient and thorough. He listened to all my problems patiently and made me feel comfortable and put me at ease when I was worried. He also gave me multiple options for the treatment instead of compelling me to take meds. He had a smiling face and friendly demeanor. Would recommend him definitely.
About Dr. Franco Campanella, DO
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campanella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campanella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campanella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campanella has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campanella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Campanella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campanella.
