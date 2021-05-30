Overview

Dr. Franco Campanella, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Campanella works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.