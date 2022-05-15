See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Francisco Velazquez, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Francisco Velazquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.

Dr. Velazquez works at MDVIP - Bellaire, Texas in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Bellaire, Texas
    4747 Bellaire Blvd Ste 210, Bellaire, TX 77401

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Francisco Velazquez, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1922096197
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francisco Velazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velazquez works at MDVIP - Bellaire, Texas in Bellaire, TX. View the full address on Dr. Velazquez’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Velazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velazquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

