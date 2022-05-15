Overview

Dr. Francisco Velazquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.



Dr. Velazquez works at MDVIP - Bellaire, Texas in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.