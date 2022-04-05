Overview

Dr. Francisco Valdivia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Valdivia works at Center For Neurosciences in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.