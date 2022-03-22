See All Psychiatrists in Brownsville, TX
Dr. Francisco Torres, MD

Psychiatry
3 (58)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Francisco Torres, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Escuela De Med Juan N Coripas and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.

Dr. Torres works at JNC Behavioral Services in Brownsville, TX with other offices in Mission, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Jnc Behavioral Services P.A.
    345 Lorenaly Dr, Brownsville, TX 78526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 545-0646
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    JNC Behavioral Services
    2506 E Griffin Pkwy, Mission, TX 78572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 600-7807

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Conduct Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Personality Disorders
Psychosis
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Binge Eating Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Eating Disorders
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Borderline Personality Disorder
Bulimia
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Depersonalization Disorder
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Hypochondriasis
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Opioid Dependence
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Schizophrenia
Separation Anxiety
Somatoform Disorders
Suicidal Ideation
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Mar 22, 2022
    excellent service, with friendly people willing to help. Has clean spaces
    — Mar 22, 2022
    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154480515
    Residency
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Escuela De Med Juan N Coripas
