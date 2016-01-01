Dr. Sosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francisco Sosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Sosa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Sosa works at
Locations
-
1
Columbus Women's Care, INC5965 E Broad St Ste 300, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 755-4200
-
2
Whole Child Pediatrics700 8th Ave W Ste 101, Palmetto, FL 34221 Directions (941) 714-7150
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sosa?
About Dr. Francisco Sosa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376512657
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- U Hosp
- University Puerto Rico
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sosa works at
Dr. Sosa speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.