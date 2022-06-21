Overview

Dr. Francisco Schwartz-Fernandes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Faculdade De Medicina De Marilla and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Schwartz-Fernandes works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at The Oaks in The Villages, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.