Overview

Dr. Francisco Salcido, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Sch Med and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital, Midland Memorial Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Salcido works at Salcido Family Medicine in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.