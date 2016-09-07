Overview

Dr. Francisco Ruiz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ruiz works at SEBASTIAN RIVER MEDICAL GROUP in Palm Bay, FL with other offices in Waterloo, IA and Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.