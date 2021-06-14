Overview

Dr. Francisco Rugama, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Rugama works at Mission Adult & Senior Care Center Pa. in Mission, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pharyngitis, Chest Wall Pain Syndrome and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.