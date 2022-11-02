Overview

Dr. Francisco Romero, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.



Dr. Romero works at South Florida Spine & Sports Specialists, LLC in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.