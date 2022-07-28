Dr. Francisco Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Rojas, MD
Dr. Francisco Rojas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MD.
Howard County General Hospital Lab5755 Cedar Ln, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (443) 367-4700
Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - Obstetrics and Gynecology Odenton1132 Annapolis Rd Ste 203, Odenton, MD 21113 Directions (443) 367-4700
Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - Obgyn Howard County6350 Stevens Forest Rd Ste 107, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (410) 740-7670
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I transferred my care to the JHCP after a horrible experience with another OBGYN in the area. One of the doctors within the JHCP care was Dr. Rojas. During my appointment with him, he was already knowledgable about my case and reviewed everything in detail with me. His patient care is excellent and he truly goes out of his way to make you feel comfortable and heard as a patient. He has provided excellent care for me throughout my pregnancy and replies to messages quickly as well (which is usually hard for providers). Highly recommend Dr. Rojas!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1497762199
Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojas speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.
