Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Valley Surgical Clinics in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.