Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
-
1
Anwar S Gerges MD Pllc19234 Stonehue, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 481-9544
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Very good at explaining and communicating in normal words before and after the surgery
About Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063434504
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico Hlth Scis Ctr
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Notre Dame
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.