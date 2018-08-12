Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cape Coral1030 COMMERCE CREEK BLVD, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 997-3081
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cay West1708 Cape Coral Pkwy W Ste 10, Cape Coral, FL 33914 Directions (239) 541-4633
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers8931 Colonial Center Dr Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 275-6400
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Cancer Center8260 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 437-5755
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great personality Seemed reassuring right from the start. He was on the team who saved my life 5 years ago.
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043258270
- Moffit Canc Ctr|Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.