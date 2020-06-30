Overview

Dr. Francisco Rivera, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Rivera works at Huntington Plaza Pediatric Grp in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.