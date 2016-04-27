Dr. Francisco Ripepi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ripepi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Ripepi, MD
Overview
Dr. Francisco Ripepi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Britain, CT.
Locations
- 1 300 John Downey Dr, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 612-2395
-
2
Maria Victoria Ramos Psyd LLC41 N Main St Ste 208, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 216-9760
Hospital Affiliations
- Connecticut Children's - Hartford
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter sees Dr. Ripepi for Depression and Anxiety. He is always caring, considerate and gentle with how he deals with her. We trust him implicitly and he is always available for a question or to help in an emergent situation.
About Dr. Francisco Ripepi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1841483138
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
