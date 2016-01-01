Dr. Remy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francisco Remy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Remy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Central Florida Pulmnry Grp PA10916 Dylan Loren Cir, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 841-1100
Central Florida Pulmonary Group PA1115 E RIDGEWOOD ST, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 841-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Francisco Remy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679552459
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann U
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Natl Mayor de San Marcos
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Remy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remy has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonia and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Remy speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Remy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.