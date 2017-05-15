Dr. Francisco Recalde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Recalde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Recalde, MD
Dr. Francisco Recalde, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Recalde works at
Locations
Family Medical Center3811 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92105 Directions (619) 284-5622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
As someone who recently left corporate (PPO) insurance, I've had great experiences with Dr Recalde's office. I've had several appointments with very little wait time, and very professional and friendly service -- shorter waits than on corporate insurance. I had to get a referral and Dr Recalde's office staff was right on top of the details and helped me follow up with the referral physician. The office is not fancy, but I'll take good service over a fancy office any day! I'm sorry to see the neg
- Family Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1538309067
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Recalde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Recalde accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Recalde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Recalde works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Recalde. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Recalde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Recalde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Recalde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.