Dr. Francisco Quinteros, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Francisco Quinteros, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, Swedish Hospital and Thorek Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Quinteros works at Chicago Institute of Advanced Surgery in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evergreen Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

View Profile
View Profile
View Profile
Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Institute of Advanced Surgery
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 703, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 327-6800
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Chicago Institute of Advanced Surgery
    2850 W 95th St Ste 300, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 327-6800
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    Chicago Institute of Advanced Surgery
    840 W Irving Park Rd # 207, Chicago, IL 60613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 327-6800
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Pulaski Office
    5525 S Pulaski Rd Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 327-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
  • Swedish Hospital
  • Thorek Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 11, 2022
    Excellent. I experienced absolutely no discomfort after surgery. Didn't even need pain medication. It takes a great surgeon and a tremendous amount of skill to perform an invasive procedure and cause no discomfort. I am very thankful to Dr. Quinteros. I highly recommend him.
    JP — Feb 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Francisco Quinteros, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427206689
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Hospital Orlando
    Residency
    • Metropolital Group Hospitals Residency in General Surgery, University of Illinois
    Internship
    • Metropolitan Group Hospitals, University of Illinois
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francisco Quinteros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinteros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quinteros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quinteros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinteros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinteros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinteros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinteros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

