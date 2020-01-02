Dr. Francisco Quinones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Quinones, MD
Overview
Dr. Francisco Quinones, MD is a Pulmonologist in Richmond Heights, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Quinones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Richmond Heights1035 Bellevue Ave Ste 500, Richmond Heights, MO 63117 Directions (314) 925-4744
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinones?
Office is very professional. Did not have a long wait to see the doctor. Easy to get a hold of someone in the office to speak to.
About Dr. Francisco Quinones, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1366429748
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinones works at
Dr. Quinones has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quinones speaks French and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.