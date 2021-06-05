Dr. Francisco Puentes is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puentes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Puentes
Overview
Dr. Francisco Puentes is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Dr. Puentes works at
Locations
Sadeka Shahani MD625 Church St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-2004
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Nódulos tiroideos
About Dr. Francisco Puentes
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1114006814
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Puentes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puentes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puentes has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puentes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puentes speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Puentes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puentes.
