Dr. Francisco Pons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Pons, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U La Habana and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Pons works at
Locations
Kidney Treatment and Hypertension Associates PA13500 SW 88th St Ste 131, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 388-1802
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good customer service, very good Dc. He is well dedicated to his patients.
About Dr. Francisco Pons, MD
- Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508849027
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Worcester Meml Hosp
- Worcester Meml Hosp
- Fac Med U La Habana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pons has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pons speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pons. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.