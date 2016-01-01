Dr. Perez-Mesa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francisco Perez-Mesa, MD
Dr. Francisco Perez-Mesa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Peter Gegerson MD1500 E Hillsboro Blvd Ste 201, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (954) 637-3000
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1134132384
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Perez-Mesa accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez-Mesa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez-Mesa works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez-Mesa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez-Mesa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez-Mesa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez-Mesa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.