Overview

Dr. Francisco Perez-Clavijo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.



Dr. Perez-Clavijo works at Podiatry Care Partners in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.