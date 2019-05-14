Dr. Francisco Palacios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palacios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Palacios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Palacios, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.
Locations
Francisco Smith Palacios PA3659 S Miami Ave Ste 2005, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 858-0315
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My mom needed a cardiologist and we happened upon Dr Palacios. I don’t understand the negative comments. Maybe a hit job. Dr PALACIOS has been kind caring and a hoot to talk to. Knowledgeable and conservative in his approach.
About Dr. Francisco Palacios, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Latin and Spanish
- 1255393294
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Wyckoff Heights Hospital
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palacios has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palacios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palacios works at
Dr. Palacios speaks Latin and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Palacios. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palacios.
