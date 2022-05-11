Dr. Francisco Oliva, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Oliva, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Oliva, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Oliva works at
Locations
Doctors Hospital5000 University Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 648-3680Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Francisco J. Oliva, DPM,PA801 Monterey St Ste 203, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 648-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Olivia’s office staff is very professional. Dr Oliva has extensive knowledge of podiatry and great bedside manner. He takes his time explaining procedures and demonstrates instructions for medications and self care
About Dr. Francisco Oliva, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1568459857
Education & Certifications
- Westchester General Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- St Thomas
- Foot Surgery
