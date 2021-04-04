Overview

Dr. Francisco Martinez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Francisco Martinez, M.D. in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.