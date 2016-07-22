Overview

Dr. Francisco Martinez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Martinez works at Francisco E. Martinez, M.D in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.