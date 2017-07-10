Dr. Francisco Laplaza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laplaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Laplaza, MD
Dr. Francisco Laplaza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de Navarra Facultad de Medicina.
Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialty Care Center at Bay Shore376 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 539-5400
Cohen Children Northwell Health Physician Partners7 Vermont Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 210-8400
Dr. La Plaza has taken care of my grandson, who has Special Needs, and made Matt very comfortable, unafraid, and HAPPY to go to Dr. La Plaza for his broken humerus !! I think he is a caring, patient and excellent orthopedist!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- Hosp For Special Surg, Pediatrics Orthopedics
- Universidad de Navarra Facultad de Medicina
Dr. Laplaza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laplaza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laplaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laplaza works at
Dr. Laplaza has seen patients for Spine Deformities, Osgood Schlatter Disease and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laplaza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laplaza speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Laplaza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laplaza.
