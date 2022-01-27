Overview

Dr. Francisco Laboy, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Laboy works at New Mexico Osteopathic Medicine in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.