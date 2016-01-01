Dr. Francisco Kerdel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerdel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Kerdel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Kerdel, MD is a dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. Dr. Kerdel completed a residency at Harvard U. He currently practices at Florida Academic Dermatology Center and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Kerdel is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermatology Group of Florida PA475 Biltmore Way Ste 207, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 324-2110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Francisco Kerdel, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Guys Hospital
- Harvard U
- St Thomas Hosp
- U London Fac Med
- Dermatology and Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology
Admitting Hospitals
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerdel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerdel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerdel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerdel has seen patients for Hair Loss, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerdel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerdel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerdel.
