Dr. Francisco Jacome, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Francisco Jacome, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Martinez, GA. They graduated from Catholic University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Fairview Park Hospital and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.

Dr. Jacome works at Atlantic Urology Clinics in Martinez, GA with other offices in Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doctors Specialists - Bariatrics & Surgical
    3830 Washington Rd Ste 17, Martinez, GA 30907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 524-9146
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Doctors Specialists - Bariatrics & Surgical - Dublin
    200 Fairview Park Dr Ste A, Dublin, GA 31021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 441-9005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Fairview Park Hospital
  • Trinity Hospital Of Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Acid Reflux Surgery
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Pelvic Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Wound Repair
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Bunion Surgery
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophagomyotomy
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Laparotomy
Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Rib Fracture
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Splenectomy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 01, 2022
    Dr. Jacome performed my bypass and I have been more than satisfied with his services. He is so knowledgeable and confident in his work and just makes you feel safe all around. I love him and his team.
    Jamisha — Aug 01, 2022
    About Dr. Francisco Jacome, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316128432
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami
    Residency
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Catholic University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
