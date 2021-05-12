Dr. Francisco Itriago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Itriago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Itriago, MD
Overview
Dr. Francisco Itriago, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela|Universidad Central De Venezuela, School Of Med-Caracas, Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Itriago works at
Locations
Suncoast Surgical Associates519 Medical Oaks Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Suncoast Surgical Associates6901 Simmons Loop, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 820-0263
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing surgeon in every aspect! Rare finding now days. A true hidden gem as a physician. Highly recommend him, you will NOT be disappointed I guarantee it.
About Dr. Francisco Itriago, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730326315
Education & Certifications
- Colorectal Clinic Of Orlando
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Universidad Central de Venezuela|Universidad Central De Venezuela, School Of Med-Caracas, Venezuela
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Itriago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Itriago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Itriago works at
Dr. Itriago has seen patients for Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Itriago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Itriago speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Itriago. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itriago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Itriago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Itriago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.