Overview

Dr. Francisco Itriago, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela|Universidad Central De Venezuela, School Of Med-Caracas, Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Itriago works at Suncoast Surgical Associates in Brandon, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

