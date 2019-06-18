See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Francisco Hernandez, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Francisco Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Hernandez works at Endocare Inc in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocare Inc
    13055 SW 42nd St Ste 105, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 207-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Tumor
Asthma
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Tumor
Asthma

Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 18, 2019
    The best endocrinologist in town This is one of the few doctors that does take time with his patient After visiting other Endocrinologist I can tell you this one tops all of them He is knowledgeable, listens to your problems and is never in a rush to get rid of you
    Miami, FL — Jun 18, 2019
    About Dr. Francisco Hernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265413538
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • Univeristy Of Puerto Rico
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francisco Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.