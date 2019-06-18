Dr. Francisco Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Francisco Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocare Inc13055 SW 42nd St Ste 105, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 207-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hernandez?
The best endocrinologist in town This is one of the few doctors that does take time with his patient After visiting other Endocrinologist I can tell you this one tops all of them He is knowledgeable, listens to your problems and is never in a rush to get rid of you
About Dr. Francisco Hernandez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265413538
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Univeristy Of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.