Dr. Francisco Gonzalez, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (112)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Francisco Gonzalez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Gonzalez works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    1700 N Oregon St Ste 630, El Paso, TX 79902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Del Sol Medical Center
  Las Palmas Medical Center
  Sierra Medical Center
  The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Electrophysiological Study
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Cardioversion, Elective
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Autonomic Disorders
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 10, 2021
    No one ever wants to go to a doctor because it may mean that you have something wrong. From day one despite our visits being over the phone (18 mths) and finally meeting him today I truly wish that all doctors could have the knowledge and Carib that he has. I have a great team of doctors at WBAMC and I put Dr Gonzalez right up there with them! And his staff is awesome too!
    Ann Moore — Dec 10, 2021
    About Dr. Francisco Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1447475611
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Medical Education

