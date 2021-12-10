Overview

Dr. Francisco Gonzalez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Gonzalez works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.