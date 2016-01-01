Dr. Francisco Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Gomez, MD
Overview
Dr. Francisco Gomez, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Locations
IDR Med Florida150 SE 17th St Ste 501, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 632-6363Monday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday9:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:30am - 4:30pmThursday9:30am - 4:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Francisco Gomez, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255397089
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- Univ Hosp-U Cincinnati
- U Cincinnati
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
